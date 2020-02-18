Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.22-4.33 EPS.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $105.68.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

