Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

