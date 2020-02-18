Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

