Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 193 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,070.06.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

