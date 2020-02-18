Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

BND opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

