Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $537.44. The company had a trading volume of 488,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,474. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $335.53 and a 12-month high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

