Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Dominion Energy worth $297,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $87.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.56%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.