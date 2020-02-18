Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 50,921 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of U.S. Bancorp worth $383,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,266,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,606,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

