Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,202 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Global Payments worth $263,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 81.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

GPN stock opened at $206.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $206.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

