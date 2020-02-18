Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,772,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $240,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of BK stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

