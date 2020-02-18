Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Set at C$3.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) has been assigned a C$3.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIA stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.98. The company had a trading volume of 356,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.17.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.