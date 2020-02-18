Challenger (ASX:CGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.27

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$10.27 ($7.28) and last traded at A$10.24 ($7.26), with a volume of 691927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$10.10 ($7.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$8.79 and its 200 day moving average is A$7.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Challenger’s payout ratio is currently 51.47%.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

