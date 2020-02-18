ChainX Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009878 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $317,849.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.55 or 0.03050472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00236677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00152211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 3,834,550 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

