CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CGI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GIB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 171,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,708. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

