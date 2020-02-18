Cfra Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $130.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cfra from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,634,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

