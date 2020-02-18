Cfra Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $130.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cfra from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,634,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
