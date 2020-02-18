Cfra Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $29.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price hoisted by Cfra from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 14,893,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,339. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

