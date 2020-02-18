CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 1393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $656.71 million, a P/E ratio of -859.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68.

About CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.