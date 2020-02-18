Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

CRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 398,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,394. The company has a market cap of $154.04 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.20. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.16 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

