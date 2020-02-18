Centurion Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 97% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $15,103.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 91.2% higher against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 227.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

