Centauri Market Cap Hits $62,930.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded up 189.5% against the dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $62,930.00 and approximately $1,812.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00480842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $616.07 or 0.06323401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00067258 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

