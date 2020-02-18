CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDK. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CDK Global by 73.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in CDK Global by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 220,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,495. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

