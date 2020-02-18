Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $8.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 968,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 2,467,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.55 million, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 2.47. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

