Castle Price Up 32.6% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $145,153.00 and $24.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,815,446 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

