Carnival Corp (CCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carnival to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

