Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.32. Carnarvon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,181,218 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.37.

About Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

