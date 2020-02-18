Capital Square LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,545,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $169.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

