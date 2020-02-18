Capital Square LLC Takes Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HY. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $76.79.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.