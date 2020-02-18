Capital Square LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

