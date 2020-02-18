Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.39

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canon by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,517,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after acquiring an additional 390,348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 344.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,373 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canon by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

