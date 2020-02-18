Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 230 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($3.03).

CNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of CNE stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 175.80 ($2.31). 636,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

