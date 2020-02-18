Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Cable One worth $20,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Cable One by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One stock traded up $15.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,789.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,663.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,430.87. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $910.95 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,465.20.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

