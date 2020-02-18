Buckingham Research Raises SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target to $60.00

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. SPX has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of SPX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.