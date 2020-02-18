Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) PT at $34.25

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. 21,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,212. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

