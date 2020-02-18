Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Target Price at €17.82

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.82 ($20.72).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ETR:SZG traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €16.52 ($19.20). 378,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.90 and its 200-day moving average is €17.35. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $892.44 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

