Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target at $25.75

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omeros by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Omeros by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

