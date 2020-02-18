Brokerages Set Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $70.00

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Glaukos stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.03 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

