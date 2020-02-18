Brokerages Set Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $20.25

Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Societe Generale cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.79. 50,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Criteo has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $889.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

