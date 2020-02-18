Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Target Price at $6.61

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:CPG opened at $3.18 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,774,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 171,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,656,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

