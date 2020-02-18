Brokerages Set Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Price Target at GBX 345

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.54).

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,731.

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 288.20 ($3.79) on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.60 ($3.90). The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.50.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

