Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.13 Million

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) to announce sales of $313.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.10 million to $316.16 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $291.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,700. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 431,759 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,251,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 210,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,944. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

