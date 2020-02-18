Brokerages Expect Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 222.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,806. The company has a market capitalization of $111.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

