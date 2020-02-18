Brokerages Anticipate Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to Announce -$1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) will report ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Urovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.41).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UROV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $12.00. 35,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UROV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urovant Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

