Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.00. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $939,166. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,011,000 after acquiring an additional 888,297 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,742,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 194,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after acquiring an additional 164,369 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

