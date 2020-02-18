Brokerages Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 36,961 shares of company stock worth $859,558. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 43,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,932. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

