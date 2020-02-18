Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOOP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

