Brokerages Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. HD Supply posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

HDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HDS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.92. 2,216,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

