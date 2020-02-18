Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post sales of $104.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $97.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $412.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $415.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $463.86 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $477.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Dril-Quip by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Dril-Quip by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 323,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,026. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

