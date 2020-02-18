Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 832,501 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 244,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 263,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $16,723,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.