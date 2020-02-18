Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,298,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,071,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,289. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.