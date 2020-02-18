Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.27% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

NYSE BSIG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 89,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,103. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

